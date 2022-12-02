M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Short Interest Update

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.55. 21,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,755. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

