MVL (MVL) Price Hits $0.0031

MVL (MVL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last seven days, MVL has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $69.13 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MVL

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,252,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

