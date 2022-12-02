My DeFi Pet Reaches Market Capitalization of $904,845.87 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $904,845.87 and $615,780.93 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.13 or 0.01735211 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00013697 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00032192 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00039289 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000549 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.92 or 0.01804296 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

