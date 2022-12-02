Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.93

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 17813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $48,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 358,354 shares in the company, valued at $9,030,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $66,807.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,140,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $48,711.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 358,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,030,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,296 shares of company stock worth $422,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Myovant Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $721,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.