MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,900 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 290,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MYR Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in MYR Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Price Performance

Shares of MYR Group stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.93. 7,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYR Group Company Profile

MYRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.