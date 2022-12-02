Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 144,667 shares during the quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Invitae were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVTA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth $8,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth $8,279,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 1,190.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,095,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,011 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 3.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,668,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,215,000 after purchasing an additional 986,724 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Invitae by 695.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 708,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 619,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitae in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

Invitae Stock Down 3.0 %

Invitae stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. 110,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,110,689. The company has a market cap of $699.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.61. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 617.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.