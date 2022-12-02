Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Sells 9,123 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,123 shares during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics accounts for 19.6% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.75% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $28,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,607,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 88,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 26,632 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $3,376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,665,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $3,376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,665,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $3,726,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,724.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,100 shares of company stock worth $13,994,073 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.47.

NASDAQ:KRTX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.00. 4,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,413. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.26. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

