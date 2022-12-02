Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Shares Up 7.1%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 138,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 77,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Nanalysis Scientific Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$70.64 million and a P/E ratio of -17.86.

About Nanalysis Scientific

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through three segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate.

