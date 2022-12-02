National Bankshares Lowers Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to Sector Perform

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$67.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$80.00. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$78.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$72.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.88.

Shares of CM stock traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$59.59. 1,979,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,967. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.99 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$55.35 and a 12-month high of C$83.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

