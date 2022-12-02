National Bankshares Raises Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$14.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

LUG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.68.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LUG traded up C$0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.96. 184,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,531. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.87.

Insider Activity

Lundin Gold Company Profile

In related news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$551,546.82. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 463,700 shares in the company, valued at C$4,078,983.42. In other news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 62,700 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$551,546.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 463,700 shares in the company, valued at C$4,078,983.42. Also, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total value of C$357,633.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$262,264.20.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

