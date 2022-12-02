Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $88.84 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,643 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Intuit worth $88,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 23.9% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 76,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 6.4% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 491,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $732,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Intuit by 3.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,103,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,196,123,000 after purchasing an additional 95,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $8,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $10.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $405.14. 17,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,911. The company has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.46 and its 200 day moving average is $410.82. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $684.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

