Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 176,071 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,071 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $100,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $628,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 347,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,807,000 after acquiring an additional 372,127 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $161,617,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $81.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,387,723. The company has a market capitalization of $423.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

