Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Price Performance
Natuzzi stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.55 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi
Natuzzi Company Profile
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.
