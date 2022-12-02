Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.55 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.42%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

