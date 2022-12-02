Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nayax Stock Performance

NYAX opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.46. Nayax has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $37.07.

Get Nayax alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.