Nblh (NBLH) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Nblh (NBLH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Nblh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nblh has traded 61.6% higher against the dollar. Nblh has a market cap of $3.78 million and $3,365.83 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nblh alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.35 or 0.06192910 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00507928 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,239.91 or 0.30894570 BTC.

About Nblh

Nblh launched on July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00047003 USD and is down -18.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21,074.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nblh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nblh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nblh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nblh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.