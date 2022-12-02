NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $1.74 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $108.35 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00010274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00077420 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00060382 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00024999 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000271 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 832,825,353 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 832,825,353 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.75176799 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $116,544,703.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

