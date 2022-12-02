Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Short Interest Update

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 235,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nelnet

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $121,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,496.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nelnet Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth $12,010,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 129.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 106,758 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the second quarter worth $8,601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 1,210.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 15.0% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 480,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,801,000 after purchasing an additional 62,619 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNI stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $98.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,428. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.81. Nelnet has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 58.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Nelnet’s payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Further Reading

