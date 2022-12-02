Neo Trading 1.6% Higher This Week (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, Neo has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $7.00 or 0.00040973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $493.49 million and $24.71 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About Neo
NEO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
