NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Najeeb Ghauri Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) CEO Najeeb Ghauri acquired 7,500 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 816,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,468. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NTWK opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 million, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $4.43.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NTWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

