Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock remained flat at $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,398. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

