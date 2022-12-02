Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Eric Benevich Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Benevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,082,240.69.

On Thursday, November 10th, Eric Benevich sold 100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $12,536.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $549,667.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $126.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 221.60 and a beta of 0.53. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $84,115,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,114.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 759,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,183,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 534.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after purchasing an additional 670,415 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,251,000 after purchasing an additional 426,675 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,508,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

