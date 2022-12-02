New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 119.80 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 119.80 ($1.43). Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.50 ($1.45).

New Star Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.44. The stock has a market cap of £85.09 million and a PE ratio of 443.70.

New Star Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. New Star Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.19%.

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

