Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in November

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Newcore Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCAUF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,532. Newcore Gold has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.
About Newcore Gold
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newcore Gold (NCAUF)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.