Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in November

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCAUF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,532. Newcore Gold has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration and mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses.

