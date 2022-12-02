NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 28,170 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Investments & Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $40.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

