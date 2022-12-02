NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 63.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 87.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 46.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus cut their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

NYSE:BX opened at $85.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $143.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

