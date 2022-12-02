NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $158,060,000. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $682,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 651,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 117,652 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $143.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.74 and its 200 day moving average is $138.63. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $187.28.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

