NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,001 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,892 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 212,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after purchasing an additional 406,055 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $45.73 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

