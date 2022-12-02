NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $5.29 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,424 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

