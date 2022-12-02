NewEdge Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,841 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.
Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day moving average of $99.70. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $116.64.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
