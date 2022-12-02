NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV opened at $109.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average of $110.02. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.75 and a fifty-two week high of $110.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

