NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 1,501 Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 106,875 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,334,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.71. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $59.18 and a 12-month high of $74.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th.

