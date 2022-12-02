NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.