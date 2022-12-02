NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 4,192 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of RLI in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in RLI by 30.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in RLI during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in RLI by 52.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in RLI during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on RLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE:RLI opened at $129.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.47. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $96.22 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.87.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $7.26 per share. This represents a $29.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

RLI Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.