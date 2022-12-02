NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 202.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 162.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 234.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 287.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Gartner by 100.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $197,046.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,931 shares of company stock worth $9,757,679 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $356.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.13. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $357.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

