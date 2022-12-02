NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NKE opened at $111.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average of $105.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $173.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.