NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,215 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 18,309 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Shell by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after purchasing an additional 907,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,036,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.89) to GBX 2,900 ($34.69) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.25) to GBX 2,761 ($33.03) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.21) to GBX 2,922 ($34.96) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,127.13.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62. The stock has a market cap of $208.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

