NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Citigroup started coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

CME Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $177.90 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.58 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.47 and its 200-day moving average is $191.06. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,110 shares of company stock worth $1,025,775 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.