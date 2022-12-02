NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $326.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.94 and a 200-day moving average of $304.68. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $430.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.10.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

