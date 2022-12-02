NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cooper Companies Stock Performance
Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $326.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.94 and a 200-day moving average of $304.68. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $430.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.10.
Cooper Companies Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cooper Companies (COO)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.