NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,527,511 shares in the company, valued at $193,101,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,837.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,527,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,101,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,500 shares of company stock worth $18,069,167 over the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

