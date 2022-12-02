NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,578,000 after buying an additional 784,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,216,000 after buying an additional 311,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after buying an additional 157,052 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

