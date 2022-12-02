NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 37,077 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 474.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,077 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,762 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fastenal by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,106 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after acquiring an additional 894,092 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,580,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,440 shares of company stock valued at $606,870. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

