NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 47,793 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,793 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 128.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 579.8% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams Companies Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.92 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

