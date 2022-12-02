Newfield Resources Limited (ASX:NWF) Insider Purchases A$11,270.00 in Stock

Newfield Resources Limited (ASX:NWF – Get Rating) insider Jack Spencer-Cotton purchased 28,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,270.00 ($7,513.33).

Jack Spencer-Cotton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 24th, Jack Spencer-Cotton 1,170,000 shares of Newfield Resources stock.

Newfield Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Newfield Resources

Newfield Resources Limited engages in the mine development, stope mining, and mineral exploration activities primarily in Australia and Africa. It explores for diamonds and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tongo diamond project, which covers an area over 134 square kilometers in eastern Sierra Leone.

