Nexo (NEXO) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Nexo has a market capitalization of $361.58 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.76 or 0.06322275 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00508657 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,279.89 or 0.30937954 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.io/blog. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

