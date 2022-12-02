NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares during the period. NICE makes up about 9.0% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. RGM Capital LLC owned 1.41% of NICE worth $172,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 23.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in NICE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in NICE by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NICE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,991. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $312.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.46 and a 200-day moving average of $200.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

