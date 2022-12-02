Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,495 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 114,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 186,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.05. 483,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,799,988. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.90. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.0136 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.19) to €5.50 ($5.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.77) to €5.30 ($5.46) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.98) to €5.40 ($5.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

