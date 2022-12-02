Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,290,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,753 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hologic were worth $89,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average is $70.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

