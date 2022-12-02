Nordea Investment Management AB Has $48.73 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,620 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of Altria Group worth $48,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 193,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,703 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

