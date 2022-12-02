Nordea Investment Management AB Has $52.84 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,609 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $52,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,342,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,054,000 after acquiring an additional 262,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $235.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $239.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.