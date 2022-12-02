Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,780 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.14% of Workday worth $50,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Workday by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,321,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,321,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $169.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.68 and a beta of 1.30. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $285.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. OTR Global cut shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

